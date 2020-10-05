1/1
Louis O'Brien
Louis O'Brien

Robstown - Louis Edward O'Brien passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. He was 86.

Louis was born September 9, 1934 in Neosho County, Kansas to Louis and Beatrice O'Brien.

He served in the Air Force from 1952 - 1957. In 1957, in Victoria, TX, Louis met and married his wife of 63 years, Carol Jean Wendel. Louis was employed by Central Power & Light for 32 years. After retiring from CPL, he went to work for Govind and Associates in construction management. Louis was a Boy Scout Leader for Troup 184 when all of his sons were scout members. He loved deer hunting, watching the Cowboys and playing Santa Claus. He was also a longtime supporter of the Calallen Wildcat football and baseball teams. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of the Columbus. In later years, Louis loved to cook. He was known for his sausage and sauerkraut. He was a lifetime Ford owner.

Louis was preceded in death by his brothers Paul, Harold, Eugene and sisters Mary Margaret, Loretta, Sadie Ann and Irene and son Paul Anthony. He is survived by his wife, Carol; and his children, Louis, David, Edward and Diana; grandchildren, Austin Travis O'Brien and Baylee Jo O'Brien. He is also survived by his sister Geraldine Salomaa and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association or organization of your choice.

Honorary pallbearers are James Brown, Ron Laskey, Don O'Brien and Paul O'Brien.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:00am to 9:30am at St. John's Catholic Church. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30am with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00am at St. John's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
