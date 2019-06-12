|
Louis Todd Kelm
Port Lavaca - Louis Todd Kelm passed away in Corpus Christi, TX on June 5, 2019.
The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 2101 N. Virginia Street in Port Lavaca, TX 77979 at 10 a.m. A reception will take place in the church fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service. Memorial donations may be sent to Salem Lutheran Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 12, 2019