Louise Elizabeth Chiles Rood

Taylor - Louise Elizabeth Chiles Rood, a resident of Taylor, Texas, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at her daughter's home surrounded by loved ones. She was 79.

Funeral services will be held at 10:45 A.M. Monday, November 9, 2020, in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas, with eulogies and a prayer to be given by family members. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited to invitation only. Please keep Louise and her family in your thoughts during that time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made by check to the Sandia Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 193, Sandia, TX 78383. Please write the word donation in check memo.

Louise was born in Alice, Texas, daughter of the late Roger and Gertrude Chiles. She was married to Tom Rood for almost 50 years, being a military wife for 20 of those years. They finished their life's journey with their move to Taylor where they owned the local Sears Store. She was a loving and thoughtful daughter, wife, mom, grand/great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was also a tremendous gardener, a talented needleworker/crocheter/seamstress, a sports enthusiast, a want-to-be writer (we thought she was good at it) and a Voracious reader with a capital V. She loved jigsaw puzzles and had the patience of a saint in all things. She will be greatly missed and always loved by her family and friends.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Rood; brother, Kenny Chiles; twin siblings, Dennis Chiles and Donna Chiles Lowman; sister-in-law, Cora Lee Duke Chiles; son-in-law, Murray Wheeler; and granddaughter, Kimberly Marie Rood.

Surviving relatives include her 4 children, Larry Rood (Barbara) White Plains, MD; Randy Rood (Tricia) Cedar Park, TX; Ronnie Rood, Austin, TX; and Debbie Wheeler, Austin, TX; her brother, David Chiles, Alice, TX; her sister, Betty Jean Chiles Andersen (Kris), San Antonio, TX; sister-in-law, Wanda Chiles, Orange Grove, TX; eight grandchildren, Traci Rood Kimble (Kyle), Phillip Rood, Ryan Rood, John Wheeler, Joe Wheeler, Samantha Wheeler, Ashlee Richards-Rood, Hailee Rood; a great-grandson, Hudson Kimble; as well as her many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
