Louise T. Adcox
Bishop, TX
Louise T. Adcox, age 95, went to be with Our Lord on March 14, 2019, in Baytown, TX. She was born on December 3, 1923 to James and Maude Twiner in Tinsley, MS. She resided in Bishop, TX most of her life, where she raised her children with her husband, Dukeo B. Adcox Sr. Louise dedicated her life to her husband, children and family. She attended First Baptist Church in Bishop, TX. Louise loved to garden, plant flowers and spend time outdoors. She loved her husband and cared for him until he went to be with the Lord in 2006. To her family and friends, Louise was one of the strongest willed women they had ever met. Her memory will be cherished forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband and her son, Henry Adcox.
She is survived by her son, Duke (Linda) Adcox of Baytown, TX; her daughter, Barbara (Glenn) Poche' of Houston, TX; 8 grandchildren, Brad Adcox, Brent Adcox, Jacob Adcox, Kelly Adcox, Courtney Adcox, Michelle Reynolds, Shannon Williams, and Heather Beyer, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Turcotte Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, TX. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. that same afternoon. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Bishop, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Restland Cemetery Association, PO Box 142, Bishop, TX 78343.
Services entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary Kingsville, Tx.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 21, 2019