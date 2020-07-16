Lowell Norman
Corpus Christi - Lowell Norman completed his 95-year journey on Earth and has gone home to be with the Saints, including his wife Joyce. Left to celebrate his legacy are his two daughters, Pat and Sherri, a large loving family, and hundreds, probably thousands, of his students he loved and nurtured in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.
Lowell was born April 10, 1925, and raised on a farm around Ionia, Iowa by Charlie and Carrie Louella Norman, who also raised his brother and two sisters. He spent his youth working on the farm, raising animals and farming, while excelling in academics and sports in high school.
Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and served during World War II. After completing his service, Lowell worked at OshGosh overall factory in New Hampton, Iowa as a floor manager. During this time, he met the love of his life, Joyce. They married in December 1947, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Lowell worked at several different jobs before deciding he wanted to return to college. With the support of his wife, he attended Iowa State Teachers College. During this time their daughters, Pat and Sherri were born. After completing college, he applied for teaching positions in any large town that didn't have snow, which brought him to Corpus Christi in 1952.
He taught and coached in the CCISD while completing his Master of Education degree from Texas A&I in Kingsville. He also was an active official for baseball, softball and basketball games and helped establish the state level organization of officiating for those sports. He spent almost all the remainder of his career as a principle at elementary, middle and high school campuses, leaving W.B. Ray High School to establish the Risk Management department for the district before retiring in 1989. He also earned a doctorate of Education degree from the University of Houston in 1975. Lowell lived out his faith all his adult life, and taught Bible classes for at least four decades. Most recently he was a member of the King's Crossing Church of Christ in Corpus Christi.
Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Joyce Watterson Norman; his parents, Charlie and Carrie; and sisters Nira Dean and Carol. He is survived by his brother, Louis (Clemancia); daughters, Pat (Steven) Leggett and Sherri (Alton) McCollum; grandchildren, Tara (Brian) Jackson, Lisa (Kris) O'Neal, Jeffery (Rebecca) Leggett, Jonathan Leggett; and great grandchildren, Klayton (Brooklyn) O'Neal, Garrett, Ross Jackson, Brent Jackson, Kamryn O'Neal, Jacob Leggett, Jillian Leggett, Karson O'Neal, and Jayla Leggett.
Services will be held July 18, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at the Seaside Funeral Home with viewing Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to Arms of Hope Children's Home, Cherokee Children's Home, or to your favorite charity
in memory of Lowell Norman.