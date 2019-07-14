|
|
Loyd Richard "Dick" Griest
Corpus Christi - Born in Minneapolis, Kansas on December 14, 1937, Loyd Richard "Dick" Griest was a drummer who performed around the world before settling down in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he died on July 7, 2019 at age 81.
As a member of the US Navy band for 20 years, Dick played in top venues in such far-flung locales as Newfoundland, Spain, Greece, and Japan. He never met a stranger, chatting with everyone everywhere to hear their stories. In 1967, Dick met his wife Irene during a brief stint at the Corpus Christi NAS. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary this year. Dick is survived by Irene as well as by daughter Barbara (Alex), daughter Stephanie, grandson Jordan, granddaughter Analina, nieces Tammy Shaw, Stacy Prater, DeeDee Becker and numerous extended family. His parents Loris and Madge Griest, brother Walter Reed and nephew Don preceded him in death.
After retiring from the Navy in 1975, Dick continued playing drums with various groups in South Texas and taught hundreds of students. He also delighted in being a stay-at-home dad who took his girls on after-school adventures. Every summer, he'd pack up the van for an extended family road trip to a national park with John Denver crooning through the tape deck. He was also an avid tennis player for 50 years, a pianist, a collector of trains and hot air balloons, and a Frank Sinatra fan.
Though Dick's health started faltering in 1999, he never missed a birthday party, cross-country move, or book reading. He sent big bouquets of flowers to his girls every Valentine's Day. His whole family gathered by his bedside to say goodbye hours before he parted, and he responded with a hand-squeeze. His happy-go-lucky nature will be deeply missed, but his family feels confident they will find his guiding light again. His drumming legacy lives on through Analina, who plays professionally in San Antonio.
Monday, July 15, 2019
10:30 am Family Visitation
11:30 am Memorial Service
Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown SH.286, Corpus Christi
1 pm Military Service Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019