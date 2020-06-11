Lucia Segura De La Rosa



Corpus Christi - Lucia Segura De La Rosa, 72, of Corpus Christi passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



She was born on October 25, 1947 in San Diego, Texas to Raul and Vidala Segura.



Two young souls were joined as one when she married Tony De La Rosa in Zapata, Texas. In her early years she dedicated her time to the art of being a hairdresser and beautician. As time went on she transitioned to her role as a homemaker; one of which she took great pride in, always keeping her home in perfect condition. Most days you would find her with a smile on her face, peacefully enjoying a craft project. Many who knew her were blessed with a keepsake she made by hand. Although she is no longer with us, her memory will live in our hearts forever.



She joins now in heaven her husband: Tony De La Rosa; parents: Raul and Vidala Segura; brother: Augustine Segura Sr.; and one sister: Lupe Segura Robbins.



Lucia leaves behind to cherish her memories, one sister: Maria Elena Segura Clark and husband Colin Clark; God-daughter: Beatrice Hernandez; along with several nieces and nephews whom she adored.



Arrangements entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home and Crematory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store