Luciano "Lucky" Gil
Corpus Christi - On September 30, 2019, Luciano "Lucky" Gil of Corpus Christi, Texas passed from this life into eternity with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lucky was born January 29, 2004, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was a student at Veterans Memorial High School, which made his freshman and sophomore years the best school years of his life. As a vibrant young man full of life and love, he enjoyed the things that many his age enjoy: friends, family, birthdays, holidays, video games, movies, food , his dogs and the Dallas Cowboys' Team and Cheerleaders and anything that he knew was fun to enjoy.
Throughout his life, Lucky was cared for by so many wonderful people from all the doctors and staff who provided exceptional care and made sure Lucky got what he needed and deserved, to the hospital nurses who loved, cared, nurtured, and amused him, to the amazing providers and nursing care staff who provided the best care at home while sharing many laughs and smiles, and all of the others who spent time with Lucky even bringing him DVDs. You became our friends and our sources of comfort and strength. Words cannot describe our gratitude.
He leaves behind his family members: Dad, Luigi Garcia; Brothers: Loki Garcia and Arik Villarreal; Paternal Grandparents: Cynthia (Dr. Cecil) Bourne; Uncles: Luis (Kelsey) Garcia and Brandon (Cynthia) Garcia and his Great-Great Nana: Beatrice Gil, whom he adored. Many Great Uncles & Great Aunts and Cousins. His devoted caregivers Maria Segovia, Olga, Elizabeth, Iris, Sylvia, Rosie, Rhonda, Eloise, Roxy, Veronica, and many others that have been a part of his life. Although his death left many hearts broken, those who knew and loved him celebrate the wonderful life and joyful times that he brought to so many around him. He was our "Superhero".
Special thanks to Dr. John Brownlee and Staff, Dr. Paul Nolan, Dr. Santiago Encalada, Dr. Jon Roberts and Staff, Dr. Sabeen Rani and Staff, Dr. Ching Wang and Staff, Dr. & Mrs. Vijjeswarapu. His Angels -- The 6th floor Tower Nurses at Driscoll Hospital, Eric Yandell, Dee Kesinger of Restorative Home Health, Mr. Kesinger, Ashley Heinaman, Olivia Garcia, Selah Hospice Care, . The RT, X-Ray, PICU Depts. and Child Life Dept. at Driscoll Children's Hospital. St. Benedict's Home Health; Therapist's: Yvonne, Cecily, Janie, Pam, Monica, Ethan and Kyle from Epic Health Care; Carol McLaughlin the Driscoll Service Coordinator; Melanie with Social Services; Driscoll Neurology Dept.;Travis Medical DME, Wave Medical DME, Driscoll Chaplains, Mireles Elementary, Adkins Middle School, bus drivers and attendants; We are forever grateful.
Linda (Mike) Ganske and Patti (Dr. Mark) Hernandez for being our pillar of strength.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi, 100 N. Shoreline Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas, for those who knew him to gather and share favorite memories, stories, and to remember the life of a wonderful person who greatly will be missed.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019