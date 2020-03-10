|
Lucille Robinson Daniels passed away surrounded by her loved ones on March 5, 2020 at home. She was 87 years old. Lucille was born in Kendleton, Texas to the union of Willie and Annie Robinson On March 3, 1933. She was a graduate of Powell Point High School in the early 1950s. After graduation, Lucille moved to Corpus Christi and married Alonzo Daniels. She was the mother of three children and to whom she was a caring and very loving mother. She worked as a caregiver and housekeeper for many years. Lucille was an active member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church until her decline in health.
She loved to garden and was an excellent gardener. As a gardener, Lucille grew a variety of different vegetables. She also was a lover of flowers and had a beautiful flower garden. Lucille also, was an excellent cook, she loved cooking for her family and friends.
Mrs. Lucille had a beautiful voice, she loved to sing and listen to old gospel hymns and country music. Lucille loves to laugh and had a great sense of humor, especially with her family and friends. She loved dancing and it filled her with happiness when her grandchildren danced along with her every day before she transitioned home. Mrs. Lucille enjoyed being with her children, grandkids and great-grandchildren.
Mother had a very beautiful spirit and warm personality that people always loved. She had a very kind heart. She was truly loved and will always be in our hearts forever. Rest In Peace Our beautiful angel.
Mrs. Lucille Robinson Daniels' is survived by her three children Patricia Morris, Alonzo B. Daniels, and Eddie Robinson. Daughter in-law Farion Daniels. Niece Mary Hasty and Nephew Tony Robinson. She had five grandchildren Matthew, Melissa, Marcella, Michelle, and Alonzo. Two great-grandchildren Mia and Emmanuel. She also, survived by two siblings Anna bell Scott and Florence Askey. In memory of 2 other siblings Ora Lee Fontana, Harvey Robinson and Emanuel Robinson.
Visitation will be held March 13, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home 2pm-4pm for the family and 4pm-9pm for the public, and along with Prayer at 7pm. Funeral Services will be held March 14, 2020 at St Paul U.M.C. 10:30AM located 1202 Sam Rankin Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401. Graveside Services at 3:30pm-4pm in Kendleton, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020