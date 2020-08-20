Lucy Marie MabeCorpus Christi - Lucy Marie Mabe, age 94, born May 12, 1926 went home to the Lord on Friday, August 14 2020 and reunited with her love Billy Gene Mabe.After growing up with the sisters in a convent setting, Lucy branched out and put herself through school by working as a hospital operator and became an x-ray technician, soon followed by becoming a nurse at the University of Monterrey and then on to the University of Des Moines, Iowa. She worked in Galax, Virginia and San Diego, California and then began serving her community in Corpus Christi, Texas until retirement after over 40 years. She delivered masses of babies in obstetrics and was the scrub nurse for the first open heart case performed in Corpus Christi at Memorial Hospital and also led in education of many generations of nurses to come. After years of courting, she finally gave into love and married her sailor Billy Gene Mabe in 1955. As he would often say, "That lady will forget more than most will ever know." Showing just the high level of thought and praise he had for his little lady.94 years of life was filled with joys! Though we often joke about our Russian spy, grandma's love of her animals, the Astros and gift of gardening kept her active in any social gathering.Lucy is survived by her legacy; daughter, Elizabeth Mabe-Perez and son-in-law, Mark A. Perez. Three Grandchildren, Billie Jean Hinojosa, Christopher Jewel Lawrence (Devina), Mark Anthony Perez II and five great grandchildren, Bailee Elizabeth Lawrence, Noah Lane Hinojosa, Nathanial Lake Hinojosa, Brandon Gabriel Hinojosa and Savannah Rae Lawrence. Also survived by Beverly Catron, Betty Miraglia, Barbara Lineberry and Burton Mabe (Betty).Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A secondary visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24 in the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary and Funeral Service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to take place at Seaside Memorial Park.The family would like to thank all physicians, nurses and clinical staff that have aided in care over the years, especially Dr. Heath, Dr. Bonelli, nurses Brandy and Mona from Santa Fe Nursing. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Roozbeh Sharif, MD and Mr. Brandon Glenn, PA-C with SCP Health for being by grandma's side when we could not be at the hospital during this COVID-19 time.