|
|
LuEtta "Lu" Laura Lowrance
Corpus Christi - LuEtta "Lu" Laura Lowrance, age 90, was born March, 31, 1929, in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming to Marvin Perl Caster and Irma Vera Caster. Lu passed peacefully into her heavenly home surrounded by her loving family on August, 4, 2019.
Lu met the love of her life on the side of a Cheyenne road when he stopped to change her flat tire. From this love they built a family which was her ever increasing joy. The day each of her children were born were the "proudest moments" of her life. She delighted in each of her grandchildren and loved them immensely. Her passion was her faith in Jesus. She enjoyed supporting the missionary efforts of her church. Her great hope and prayer was for all she knew to share her faith in Christ. She leaves behind a legacy of faith and love.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years William Dwight Lowrance. Their children Marilyn (Alan) Eilers, Randy (Pam) Lowrance, and Kathy Burnside; six grandchildren Katrina (Andrew) Hurt, Tyler Burnside, Travis Eilers, Jordan (Ben Freel) Burnside, Kaylee (Kalder Riley) Lowrance, and Connor Lowrance; and four great-grandchildren Olivia Hurt, Abigail Hurt, Silas Hurt, and Timber Freel; and one brother Darryl Caster. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law Lem A. "Tracey" Burnside; her sister Mildred Caster Mikeljohn; her brothers Victor Caster and Richard Caster; and her parents, Marvin Perl Caster and Irma Vera Caster.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her memory to the missions program of Country Tabernacle Church, 5818 FM 666, Robstown, TX 78380.
A graveside service will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Tuesday, August 13, at 11:00 am.
Arrangements entrusted to Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 11, 2019