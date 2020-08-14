Luis Aguilar
Corpus Christi - Luis Aguilar, age 76, passed away on August 9, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on August 19, 1943 to Francisco and Clara Escoto Aguilar in Corpus Christi. Luis was a devoted husband to his wife, Mary Lou, for nearly 57 years and father to five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He served his country honorably in the military and was a true gentleman, a kind and generous soul who cared for his family without question or limit to his love.
While a youth, he attended Southgate Elementary, Northside Junior High and was a proud graduate of Roy Miller High School, "Once a Buc, Always a Buc!", Class of 1961. After graduation, Luis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He completed Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and was stationed at Air Force bases in Sacramento, Lubbock, Laredo and overseas supporting the Vietnam War effort. Shortly after his enlistment, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Balboa of Corpus Christi in August 1963. After serving nearly nine years in the Air Force, he was honorably discharged and returned to Corpus Christi to begin his civilian life with his wife and two sons. He served his country with pride as a veteran of the Cold War and Vietnam War Era.
After his discharge, Luis immediately began working at Coastal States Refining and Marketing cleaning out crude oil tanks as a Helper in 1970 and eventually worked his way up to Lead Operator and finally as the Process Safety Management Trainer in 1999. Valero Refining Company acquired Coastal States and Luis moved to the Training and Safety Department as a Senior Technical Trainer until his retirement in 2017 after 46 years of refinery operations.
Luis attended Del Mar College and graduated in 1982 with an Associates of Liberal Arts degree while working shift work at the refinery. After retirement, he began teaching at the Del Mar College Process Technology program as an Adjunct Instructor for the Industrial Education Department until his passing. He had a wealth of knowledge and was very eager to share his expertise with students in the degree program.
Luis volunteered in many organizations over the years serving in various leadership positions including the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) as Cub Master for Pack 289 and as an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 289, chartered by St. Cyril and Methodius Church. In 1989, he was awarded the Bronze Pelican Award for outstanding service in the spiritual development of Catholic youth in the BSA. Luis was also a proud member and supporter of the American Legion and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
He is preceded in death by his father, Francisco G. Aguilar, his mother, Clara C. Aguilar, his sister, Martha Aguilar, his half-sister, Margarita Garza, and his half-brother, Juan Frisco Aguilar. He is survived by his beautiful wife of nearly 57 years, Mary Lou (Balboa) Aguilar of Corpus Christi; his five children, Luis Aguilar Jr. of Corpus Christi, Ricardo (Cindy) Aguilar of San Antonio, Rene (Iris Hanna) Aguilar of Cedar Park, Melinda Aguilar and Marcos Leonardo (Adrienne) Aguilar of Corpus Christi; his five grandchildren, Jason Luis (Lori) Aguilar, Gabriella Catalina Aguilar, Jacob Christopher Avalos, Brianna Claire Aguilar and Zac Luis Aguilar; his two great-grandchildren Natalie Marie Aguilar and Nicholas Luis Aguilar. He is also survived by his sister, Mary E. (Teodoso) Gonzalez, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dad, you are flying with the angels now. Watch over your family who loves you and misses you so much. Rest in Peace, for one day we will see you again in Heaven's glory. You fought the good fight Airman Aguilar. You are relieved, we have the watch now.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Luis Aguilar Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Del Mar College (give.delmar.edu/LuisAguilar
) or to a Veterans Support Organization of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on August 17, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church on August 18, 2020. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Masks are required for those who wish to attend services. If you are unable to attend, a livestream of the Rosary will be available at: www.seasidefuneral.com
.
Pallbearers will be Luis Aguilar Jr., Ricardo Aguilar, Rene Aguilar, Marcos Aguilar, Jason Aguilar, and Ted Gonzalez III. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Gonzalez, Frank Aguilar, Randy Aguilar, Jacob Aguilar, Steve Balboa, Joe Balboa, and Severo Balboa.