Luis FinoCorpus Christi - It is with great sadness that the family of Luis Mendez Fino, announces his passing on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 49. He was born on April 17, 1971 and graduated from Foy H. Moody High School in 1991. He worked for the Corpus Christi International Airport in maintenance and Sames Ford as a porter. He also worked on off-shore rigs as a pipe fitter. His passions were fishing and cooking.Luis had a huge heart for his family, even when it came to his great-nieces/nephews - he was their biggest fan.He is preceded in death by his mother, Francisca M. Fino and brother, Domingo M. Fino, Jr. He will be lovingly remembered by his survived father, Domingo G. Fino, Sr. (Lupe); brother, Alfred M. Fino and sister, Esther F. Reyes (Jose); along with his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.He will be dearly missed by his childhood friends, who call themselves, "The Bluebelle Boys."Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5 - 9 PM, with Holy Rosary recited at 7 PM. Funeral service will be held at Memory Gardens on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with entombment to follow.