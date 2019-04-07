|
|
Luis Garza, Jr.
- - Luis Garza, Jr., died April 1, 2019. He was born August 10, 1930, in Edinburg, Texas, to Luis H. Garza and Sofia Rodriguez Garza. After graduating from Raymondville High School, Luis joined the United States Air Force in 1950. Following discharge in 1954, he began his college education, graduating from Texas A & M with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Construction. He worked throughout his college years, and in his career he worked for various construction firms in Houston and Corpus Christi as an estimator and project manager for large civil projects such as bridges, roads, water treatment plants, and underground utilities.
Luis is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Drucilla Garza Barrera, his brother-in-law Oscar Correa, and his niece Mimi Correa. He is survived by his wife Shirley Selz Garza, his sister Olga Garza Correa, his children Luis J. Garza (Becky), Alonso Garza, and Zita Garza Skurka (Mark); by the mother of his children Sylvia Lozano Garza; by grandchildren David Barrera, Edward Barrera, and Samantha Skurka.; by three great-grandchildren; by sister-in-law Martha Selz Brown; by nieces and nephews and extended family members.
The family acknowledges with gratitude the loving care provided by the staff at Villa South Assisted Living and by CIMA Hospice services.
Services were at held at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, Texas, on April 6, 2019, followed by interment at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery. A reception in Corpus Christi will be held on April 9th at 4:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe Street, in Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Associaton of South Texas or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019