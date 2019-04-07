Services
Duddlesten Funeral Home
604 W Hidalgo Ave
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-2151
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis Garza Jr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luis Garza Jr. Obituary
Luis Garza, Jr.

- - Luis Garza, Jr., died April 1, 2019. He was born August 10, 1930, in Edinburg, Texas, to Luis H. Garza and Sofia Rodriguez Garza. After graduating from Raymondville High School, Luis joined the United States Air Force in 1950. Following discharge in 1954, he began his college education, graduating from Texas A & M with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Construction. He worked throughout his college years, and in his career he worked for various construction firms in Houston and Corpus Christi as an estimator and project manager for large civil projects such as bridges, roads, water treatment plants, and underground utilities.

Luis is predeceased by his parents, his daughter Drucilla Garza Barrera, his brother-in-law Oscar Correa, and his niece Mimi Correa. He is survived by his wife Shirley Selz Garza, his sister Olga Garza Correa, his children Luis J. Garza (Becky), Alonso Garza, and Zita Garza Skurka (Mark); by the mother of his children Sylvia Lozano Garza; by grandchildren David Barrera, Edward Barrera, and Samantha Skurka.; by three great-grandchildren; by sister-in-law Martha Selz Brown; by nieces and nephews and extended family members.

The family acknowledges with gratitude the loving care provided by the staff at Villa South Assisted Living and by CIMA Hospice services.

Services were at held at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, Texas, on April 6, 2019, followed by interment at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery. A reception in Corpus Christi will be held on April 9th at 4:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, 3401 Santa Fe Street, in Corpus Christi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Associaton of South Texas or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now