Luis J. Garcia
Luis J. Garcia

Luis J. Garcia passed away on August 4, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1940 and graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1960. He was retired from the City of Corpus Christi.

Luis is preceded in death by his father, Luis Garcia; mother, Candelaria Gonzales Garcia; infant daughter, Maricelda Garcia; and sister, Gricelda Garcia.

Left to cherish Luis' memories are his wife of 56 years, Sylvia Constante Garcia; daughter, Esmeralda (Rick) Garcia; son, Luis Patrick Garcia; sister, Mary Lou Garcia; brother, Hector Garcia; 3 grandchildren; niece, Clarissa; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Trevino Funeral Home requires anyone attending funeral services wear a face mask due to the current pandemic.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Corpus Christi
3006 Niagara
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 879-0085
