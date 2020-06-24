Luis Rodriguez
Portland - 1SG Luis Rodriguez (US Army RET) passed away peacefully in his home on June 21, 2020. The longtime Portland resident was 89 years old.
Luis was born in Laredo, Texas on June 22, 1930 and married Esther Corona on April 9, 1961. He served Honorably in the US Army for 28 years and was a veteran of the Korean conflict and the Vietnam war. His service Awards include National Defense Service Medal w/1st Oak Leaf Cluster, United Nations Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation Badge, Good Conduct Medal w/4 Silver Loops, Korean Service Medal w/2 Service Stars, Meritorious Service Medal w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster and "V" Device, 4 Overseas Service Bars. After his retirement from the Army, he retired to Portland Texas and continued to work at the CCAD. Luis was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years and four children. Luis Roland Rodriguez and Chriselda Cortinas of Corpus Christi, Jaime of Colorado Springs, and Rodney Greg of Wiesbaden Germany. His grandchildren who will serve as pallbearers include Pete Rios, Rodney, Gabriel, Samuel, Alex, Mia and Sydney Rodriguez. He was an avid Cowboys fan and a longtime Cubs fan, and a fixture at many sporting events in Portland and always enjoyed supporting the Gregory Portland Wildcats. Although a very quiet and reserved person he touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM on Sunday June 28, 2020 at Limbaugh Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:30 PM on June 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO BE WORN AT THE CHURCH. Burial to follow at The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 PM
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to DAV Chapter 150 or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.