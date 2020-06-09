Lula E. Maldonado
1940 - 2020
Lula E. Maldonado

Lula E. Maldonado, age 79, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Lula was born October 26, 1940 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Lula E. Rodriguez and John C. Rodriguez.

Lula is survived by her sister, Sally Ann Pinon; daughter, Elizabeth (Bella) Zavala; three sons, Valentin (Val) Maldonado III, Vance Maldonado, Vann John Maldonado; grandchildren, Nicole, Vanessa, Marissa, Maxx, and Milo; great grandchildren, Drew and Rianna.

Lula was preceded in death by; mother, Lula E. Rodriguez; father, John C. Rodriguez and sister, Alice Joyce Lopez.

The family will be receiving guests for Lula on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SunsetNorthFuneralHome.com for the Maldonado family.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
2104957770
