Resthaven Funeral Home
606 S San Patricio St
Sinton, TX 78387
(361) 364-1100
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
606 S San Patricio St
Sinton, TX 78387
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, May 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
606 S San Patricio St
Sinton, TX 78387
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Taft, TX
View Map
1919 - 2020
Lupe Garcia Obituary
Lupe Garcia

Taft - Lupe Gonzales Garcia passed away May 7, 2020. She was 100.

Lupe was born on September 18, 1919 in Taft, Texas to Teodoro and Nieves (Gonzales) Adame. She was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas. Lupe was a homemaker.

Preceding in death is her husband: Gilberto Gonzales; her parents; brothers and sister.

Survivors include her sons: Gilbert Gonzales, Jr. (Florentina) of Sinton, Texas, Rudy Gonzales (Janet) of Broussard, Louisiana; daughter: Enedelia Suarez of Taft, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 10, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM as a come and go with social distancing in place at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be recited the same evening, 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, May 11, 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Taft. Burial will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: David Sandoval, Jr., Jeremy Olivo, Jamin Olivo, Jamie Montes, Jr., Adriel Alaniz, Jose Perez, Jr. and Matthew Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers are: Andres Trevino, Jr., Edward Gonzales, Alec Alaniz, Roman Guajardo and Aydric Alaniz.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.

Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020
