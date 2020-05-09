|
|
Lupe Garcia
Taft - Lupe Gonzales Garcia passed away May 7, 2020. She was 100.
Lupe was born on September 18, 1919 in Taft, Texas to Teodoro and Nieves (Gonzales) Adame. She was a lifelong resident of Taft, Texas. Lupe was a homemaker.
Preceding in death is her husband: Gilberto Gonzales; her parents; brothers and sister.
Survivors include her sons: Gilbert Gonzales, Jr. (Florentina) of Sinton, Texas, Rudy Gonzales (Janet) of Broussard, Louisiana; daughter: Enedelia Suarez of Taft, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 10, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM as a come and go with social distancing in place at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. A Holy Rosary will be recited the same evening, 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, May 11, 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Taft. Burial will follow in Lamas Memorial Park Cemetery, Taft.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: David Sandoval, Jr., Jeremy Olivo, Jamin Olivo, Jamie Montes, Jr., Adriel Alaniz, Jose Perez, Jr. and Matthew Hernandez. Honorary Pallbearers are: Andres Trevino, Jr., Edward Gonzales, Alec Alaniz, Roman Guajardo and Aydric Alaniz.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020