Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church
Lupe O. Reyes Obituary
Lupe O. Reyes

Lupe O. Reyes, age 84, joined the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019. She had retired after 25 years of service with Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. She leaves behind many beautiful memories for all those whose lives she touched. She will greatly be missed by all of her family, friends and all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Charlie O. Reyes, mother Viviana Sanchez, father Valentine Orosco and Jose M. Sanchez, sisters Angelita Espinosa and Leonor Orosco.

She is survived by her two daughters Janie (Robert) Barrera and Yolanda Reyes. Her two sons Gonzalo (Liza) Reyes and David Reyes. Her two beautiful sisters Maria (Gilbert) Cantu and Ursula (Eusebio) Lopez, and her brother Valentine Orosco. Her precious 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We also want to acknowledge her special family that was so dear to her heart, Ward and Sandy McCampbell and their 3 beautiful daughters Sara Courtney, Elizabeth Jane and Kate.

Pall Bearers are: David Reyes, Gonzalo Reyes III, Robert Michael Barrera, Michael David Reyes, Robert Escobar Jr. and Gilbert Cantu Jr. Honorary Pall Bearers are Jonathan Galvan, Joe Escobar, Joshua Prado and Michael Columbus.

Our deepest gratitude goes to everyone who prayed and supported her, as well as those who cared for her medically. A public visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Guardian Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
