Lupita M. DeLeon
Lupita M. DeLeon

Corpus Christi - Lupita M. DeLeon, age 68, passed away on October 27, 2020 to join her twin sister Delia, together in Heaven as they were here on Earth.

She is survived by her sister Isabel DeLeon, one brother Octaviano DeLeon, Jr., nephew Octaviano Leo DeLeon, niece Rose Ann (Benjamin) Kanten, great niece and great nephew Bella R. Kanten and Ben N. Kanten.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
