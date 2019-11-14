|
|
Lydia B. Soliz
Corpus Christi - Lydia Soliz, 72, passed away November 12, 2019.
She was born July 24, 1947 to Jose Hernandez Benavidez and Leonor C. Benavidez in Corpus Christi, Texas. She married her husband, Lee R. Soliz, of 54 years on February 21, 1965.
She will always be remembered and loved for her devotion to family…
Lydia Soliz is survived by her husband, Lee R. Soliz, her daughters: Melissa Abarca and husband Mark Abarca, Linda Chilton and husband Jack Chilton.
Most of all by her loving grandson's, Antonio O. Abarca, Alejandro M. Abarca, and Aidan J. Chilton!
All of her loving sisters and brothers, family, and very dear friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am, to 1:00 pm on November 16, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A rosary and service will be recited at 12:30 pm that same day at Seaside Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019