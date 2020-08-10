Lydia C. MontoyaCorpus Christi - Lydia C. Montoya, 74, of Corpus Christi, Texas, joined her Lord and Savior on August 7th, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Austin, Texas on August 3rd, 1946. Lydia graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and attended San Antonio Business School. She was married to her loving husband Jose Montoya Jr. and would be celebrating 55 years of marriage on August 21.Lydia performed charity work for multiple local churches including Our Lady of Perpetual Help and SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Lydia was a devout Catholic and had a passion for cheering for her favorite sports teams.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio Torres Cruz and Maria Placida Garza; her son, Jose Angel Montoya III and her brothers, Martin G. Cruz and Louis D. Cruz.She is survived by her husband Jose; her three daughters, Olivia (Rene), Macie (Martin) and Amy; two sons, Monty and Azrael; fifteen grandchildren: Robert, Bianca, Connie, Pete, Samaria, Rudy, Cierra, Martin, Anthony, William, Monty, Jaquelyn, Savanna, Nicholas and Christian; five great-grandchildren: Serenity, Ariana, Derek, Major and Enzo; three sisters, Connie, Eloise and Delia; two brothers, Paul and Sam; and numerous nieces and nephews.Lydia loved to spend her free time shopping, tending to her plants and cheering on the 49ers, Spurs, Astros and Aggies. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, but they will find comfort in knowing that she will be watching over them with her God that she loved unconditionally.Visitation will be held at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.