1/1
Lydia C. Montoya
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lydia C. Montoya

Corpus Christi - Lydia C. Montoya, 74, of Corpus Christi, Texas, joined her Lord and Savior on August 7th, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Austin, Texas on August 3rd, 1946. Lydia graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School and attended San Antonio Business School. She was married to her loving husband Jose Montoya Jr. and would be celebrating 55 years of marriage on August 21.

Lydia performed charity work for multiple local churches including Our Lady of Perpetual Help and SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Lydia was a devout Catholic and had a passion for cheering for her favorite sports teams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio Torres Cruz and Maria Placida Garza; her son, Jose Angel Montoya III and her brothers, Martin G. Cruz and Louis D. Cruz.

She is survived by her husband Jose; her three daughters, Olivia (Rene), Macie (Martin) and Amy; two sons, Monty and Azrael; fifteen grandchildren: Robert, Bianca, Connie, Pete, Samaria, Rudy, Cierra, Martin, Anthony, William, Monty, Jaquelyn, Savanna, Nicholas and Christian; five great-grandchildren: Serenity, Ariana, Derek, Major and Enzo; three sisters, Connie, Eloise and Delia; two brothers, Paul and Sam; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lydia loved to spend her free time shopping, tending to her plants and cheering on the 49ers, Spurs, Astros and Aggies. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, but they will find comfort in knowing that she will be watching over them with her God that she loved unconditionally.

Visitation will be held at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:30 AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Rosary
10:30 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved