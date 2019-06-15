|
|
Lydia G. Ayala
Corpus Christi - Lydia G. Ayala, 82, of Corpus Christi, Texas, joined her family in Heaven on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her daughter and close family and friends.
Lydia was a generous soul that valued God, Family, and Life and dedicated herself to that purpose.
She had a long career in banking, finance and administration which enabled her to befriend many others along the years.
She enjoyed quality time with family and the joyful moments of life; she also never turned down an offer for ice cream!
She was preceded in death by her true love, Jesus "Jesse" Ayala, Sr. She is survived by her son, Jesse Jr., a daughter, Lisa Marie and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael. She will also be remembered and loved by countless family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lydia's memory can be made to the Area Agency on Aging of the Coastal Bend for the Caregivers Support Program.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 15 to June 17, 2019