Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Ayala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia G. Ayala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lydia G. Ayala

Corpus Christi - Lydia G. Ayala, 82, of Corpus Christi, Texas, joined her family in Heaven on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her daughter and close family and friends.

Lydia was a generous soul that valued God, Family, and Life and dedicated herself to that purpose.

She had a long career in banking, finance and administration which enabled her to befriend many others along the years.

She enjoyed quality time with family and the joyful moments of life; she also never turned down an offer for ice cream!

She was preceded in death by her true love, Jesus "Jesse" Ayala, Sr. She is survived by her son, Jesse Jr., a daughter, Lisa Marie and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael. She will also be remembered and loved by countless family and friends.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lydia's memory can be made to the Area Agency on Aging of the Coastal Bend for the Caregivers Support Program.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from June 15 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now