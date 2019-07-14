|
|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
|
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church
|
Lydia G. Moreno
1942 - 2019
|
|
|
Lydia G. Moreno
Corpus Christi, Texas - Lydia G. Moreno beloved Mom, grandma, sister, and friend entered her New Life peacefully on July 11, 2019, at age 76, surrounded by her family and friends, ending a valiant twelve-year battle with Breast Cancer.
Lydia was born on August 5, 1942, in Realitos, Texas, to Francisco D. and Olivia C. Garcia, both of whom preceded her in death. Lydia was pleased to have spent much of her childhood through her young adult years traveling various regions in Texas, with her parents and siblings, picking cotton to support their family. She was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, Texas. As a young adult, Lydia took her first job at Taco Village while in high school. After graduation from West Oso High school in 1961, she went on to attend South Texas Commercial Business College. Lydia was a dedicated cashier and insurance clerk at Spohn Shoreline from 1961 until 1975, when she left her career behind after the birth of her second daughter, to become full-time housewife, loving mom, "Aunt Lila", and all-around caregiver to her family.
Lydia would return to the workforce, as a paraprofessional for CCISD in 1987. In 1989, Lydia took a leap of faith, deciding to enroll at Del Mar Community College to further her education. One of her proudest accomplishments was to become the first of her immediate family to earn an Associates Degree in Early Childhood Learning in 1992. Lydia went on to become a Technology Education Specialist for CCISD, until she retired in 2004. Lydia's love for children and education led her back as a substitute teacher for CCISD between 2005 -2011.
Lydia left a wonderful legacy through her children and their families. Her focus was always her family; always striving to be a good daughter, wife, mother and loving grandma to her grandchildren. She provided her family with a strong foundation rooted in love and compassion. Lydia often reminded family members they could accomplish anything with hard work and she encouraged others to be lifelong learners, but most importantly, she always reminded us to preface all our goals and dreams with "Con el favor de Dios."
Lydia was also an inspiration to her family, in her unwavering approach in dealing with her cancer. Relying on her faith, she was consistently positive and upbeat, and she fought her illness with indomitable courage and her trademark bright smile colored with her favorite "Cherries in the Snow" lipstick. She was always beautifully attired and any hat she wore, ALWAYS looked fabulous. Lydia was a Texas Gal and a Yellow Rose in all respects. She loved to bake and cook her favorite dishes: brownies, leche quemada, chocolate fudge, chocolate sheet cake, lemon bars, tamales and chicken and dumplings. Lydia was very proud of the Betty Crocker award she received in high school. Her most significant legacy is her limitless love, her graciousness to all, and her unwavering love for the Lord. Lydia looked forward to the time when she would take the Lord's hand, and he would lead her into a new adventure of Enteral Life with her parents, siblings and nephews.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Maria Olivia Garcia, Duvelsa Garcia, Manuel Garcia, Eloiza Pineda, Herminia Saenz, and her nephew David Salazar, Jr., and her great nephew Austin T. Ortiz.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia N. Moreno, of Houston, Texas, and Monica Y. Bridges (Jay) of San Antonio, Texas and her three granddaughters, her "Mariposa" Victoria Alivia Lopez of Houston, Texas, her "Sweetheart" Carolina Elise Cardenas and her "Chickie" Sarah Yvonne Cardenas of San Antonio, Texas. Her siblings, Sylvia G. Reyes (Evaristo P.), Elodia G. Rodriguez, Frances G. Flores, Manual C. Garcia (Alma), Olivia G. Trevino (Gabriel), Dubelza Garcia, Nelda G. Salazar, Elda G. Soriano, and Ruben A. Garcia (Cecilia). Lydia is also survived by her favorite niece "Sugar" Greta Warner, with whom she shared very special memories with over her lifetime, in addition to her Godchildren, Sandy Cegielski, Lilia Goralewicz, and Daniella Salazar, and her many nieces and nephews, numerous great and great-great nieces/ nephews.
A special thank you to all of her caregivers, friends and family who were always there, particularly her sister Frances G. Flores, her dear friends Josie Smithwick and Mary Alice Ramos., whose consistent loyalty, dedication, energy, love and support always lifted her spirits and gave her hope.
Pallbearers: Randy R. Reyes, Santos Rodriguez, Jesus D. Flores, Tino Pantoja, Manuel Garcia Jr., Ricardo Villanueva Jr., Javier Escareno, Issaiah M. Salazar, John A. Soriano, Ruben Garcia Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers: Manuel Garcia, Ruben Garcia, Frank Reyes, Rodney Rodriguez, Jesus F. Flores, Chance A. Goralewicz
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Floral gifts are welcomed and those desiring to honor Lydia's memory may donate to a Breast Cancer .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 14 to July 17, 2019