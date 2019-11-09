|
Lydia Saenz
Lydia Saenz, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on November 7, 2019.
Born on November 10, 1942, in Jacksonville, Mississippi, she moved to Robstown, Texas in 1942. On August 26, 1964, she married the love of her life, Jose Saenz, Jr and moved to Corpus Christi. For 52 years she was a devoted and loving wife. She had four amazing children whom she loved with every ounce of her being. Lydia was a devout Catholic that celebrated the Lord at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Her life's work as a nurse began in the late 1980s, where she received her Associates in Applied Science as a Licensed Vocational Nurse from Del Mar College. After that, she worked hard, while raising her family, to graduate from Del Mar with her degree as a Registered Nurse on May 16, 1990. Lydia's healing hands as a nurse touched hundreds of patients as she worked for the Bay Area Medical Center, Spohn Memorial, South Texas Surgical Hospital, and Coastal Bend Outpatient Surgery.
After 40 years of nursing, Lydia retired from nursing in 2013. She was so happy to spend time with her wonderful husband, children, and grandchildren.
When she wasn't devoting her life to the service of the health of others, she doted on her children and grandchildren. Lydia's love of life fed the souls of all those that were around her. Her greatest joy was enjoying the wonderful meals her husband made for her, and sharing her table with her family.
Lydia loved to watch and loudly cheer on her Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Jose Saenz, Jr; her mother, Josefa Arredondo; four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her sisters: Yolanda Castaneda, Chita Vergara, and Raquel Morin all of Robstown, TX; her four children: Paul (Adela) Saenz of McAllen, TX; David (Bayette) Saenz of Corpus Christi, TX; Carolyn (Darin) McCreery of Corpus Christi, TX.; Erika (Michael Garcia) Saenz of Corpus Christi, TX; Six grandchildren: Hunter and Kaitlin Saenz; Myles (Tkayah) McCreery; Madelyn McCreery; Cameron (Sienna) McCreery; Isabella Saenz; Two great-grandchildren, Mylah and Brooklyn McCreery; Two grand-dogs, Gunner and Frank, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Lydia's family would like to thank all the family, friends, and neighbors who loved and prayed for her. It is this great love that gave her peace and happiness.
Visitation will from 12-2pm at Guardian Funeral Home, 5922 Crosstown Expressway, Corpus Christi, Texas on November 11, 2019.
The Holy Rosary will be immediately following visitation.
Interment will be private.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019