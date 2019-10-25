|
Lydia Vallejo Vasquez
Corpus Christi - Lydia (Vallejo) Vasquez, 90, passed away on October 23, 2019, in Del Rio, Texas. She was born March 2, 1929, in Brownsville, Texas to Gustavo and Anita Vallejo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and first born son, Esteban Jr.
She is survived by her dear niece, Annie Suarez; her children, Christina Vasquez, Mary Ann Padilla, Robert Vasquez, Yolanda Reyna, Judith Ann Villarreal, David Vasquez, Ernest Vasquez, and Melissa Vasquez; 31 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren. Lydia will be remembered for her unconditional love and devotion to her family.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel, 3442 Holly Road, on Sunday, October 27 2019, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm., with a Vigil Service and Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S 19th St, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Vasquez family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019