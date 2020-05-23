Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
View Map
Service
Following Services
Robstown Memorial Park
County Rd. 1889
View Map
Resources
Lynette Peterson Marek Obituary
Lynette Peterson Marek

Orange Grove - Lynette Peterson Marek 74, of Orange Grove, TX, went to be with Lord on Wednesday May 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was at home surrounded by family at the time of her passing.

Lynette was a lover of music, played guitar and had the voice of an angel that blessed many. She was a singer in the South Texas Opry and sang in local bands with her husband most of her adult life. Mom had a great love for the outdoors, nature, gardening and flowers, her family and especially her grandchildren. In her working years mom worked many jobs, was active in her children's school lives and involved in the community and church. Before retirement she found her passion working in nursing homes starting as a CNA working up to activities director and made many friends caring for seniors.

She was born July 3, 1945 in California. She was preceded in death by her parents Laurie (Pete) and Louise Peterson, husband John Marek, son Tate Marek, sister Janan Taylor-Linder. She is survived by her 3 children, Douglas Shane Marek (Stephanie Roberts), Farrah Janan Marek-McCahan (Jason McCahan), Kalee Diana Canchola (Pedro Rios III.) 10 Grandchildren, McKenzy Canchola, Garrett Canchola, Alexandria Canchola, Myles Rios, Keelyn McCahan, Liam McCahan, Tayler Robb, Tia Robb, Jason McCahan Jr, Mariah McCahan.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home

5922 Crosstown Corpus Christi, TX 78417

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with Sherry Lyle officiating the chapel service. Burial will follow in Robstown Memorial Park on County Rd. 1889

Serving as pallbearers will be: Pedro Rios III, Jason McCahan, Garrett Canchola, Jason McCahan Jr, Travis Taylor, Tayler Robb.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020
