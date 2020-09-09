Lynn Clarence Hervey
Corpus Christi, TX - Lynn C. Hervey died September 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Lynn was born January 4, 1929 in San Antonio, Tx to John and Helen Thom Hervey. He graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1946, Texas A&M University, College Station with a BA in Business in 1950, and Saint Mary's University with masters degree in Economics in 1962. Beginning in 1951 he served 26 years on Active Duty as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army with duty in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is survived by his wife Jessie (Betty) Stewart Hervey, 3 sons, Alan (Cathy) Hervey, Philip (Linda) Hervey, Mark (Belinda) Hervey; 2 stepdaughters Donna (Mark) Allen, Denise LaRose, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 followed by Funeral services at 12:30 p.m. and Interment at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
or Shriner's Children's Hospital
.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com
for the Hervey family.