Lynn Clarence Hervey
1929 - 2020
Lynn Clarence Hervey

Corpus Christi, TX - Lynn C. Hervey died September 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Lynn was born January 4, 1929 in San Antonio, Tx to John and Helen Thom Hervey. He graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1946, Texas A&M University, College Station with a BA in Business in 1950, and Saint Mary's University with masters degree in Economics in 1962. Beginning in 1951 he served 26 years on Active Duty as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army with duty in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is survived by his wife Jessie (Betty) Stewart Hervey, 3 sons, Alan (Cathy) Hervey, Philip (Linda) Hervey, Mark (Belinda) Hervey; 2 stepdaughters Donna (Mark) Allen, Denise LaRose, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 followed by Funeral services at 12:30 p.m. and Interment at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors or Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com for the Hervey family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
11:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart
SEP
14
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart
SEP
14
Interment
02:00 PM
Coastal Bend Veteran's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
3618543282
