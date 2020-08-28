Lynn Eichelkraut Bechtol
Plymouth, Minn - Lynn Eichelkraut Bechtol of Plymouth, Minnesota passed away on August 21, 2020 at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by her parents Everett W. Eichelkraut and Louise D. Eichelkraut, husbands Todd William Bechtol and Charles A. Bonniwell III, grandson Everett Scott Adley and daughter-in-law Margaret Elizabeth Bonniwell.
She is survived by her children Courtney B. Adley (Scott), Kristin B. Winterbottom (Scott), Louise B. Day, Charles A. Bonniwell IV, Everett C. Bonniwell (Sarah) and by twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Lynn was born in Ottawa, Illinois. She graduated from Ottawa High School in 1955 and attended Stanford University where she met her first husband Charles A. Bonniwell III. Together, Lynn and Charles had five children. After Charles completed law school at the University of Notre Dame, they settled in Corpus Christi, Texas. Charles passed away in an aviation accident in 1974.
Lynn married Bill Bechtol in Dallas in 1981. Lynn and Bill lived in Oregon and Illinois before moving to Minnesota in 1993. Bill passed away in 2003 after a brief battle with cancer.
Lynn was an active member of the Anglican Church of St. Dunstan. She was an outstanding cook, an avid gardener, a skilled knitter, and a prolific quilter. Her family and friends fondly remember the hundreds of beautiful quilts she created and the many delicious meals she prepared over the years. Lynn also enjoyed playing (and winning) card games and watching all matter of sporting events with her friends and her family. She enjoyed taking daily walks with Pancho a feisty and loyal companion that she rescued as a puppy. Lynn was proud to have been a friend of Bill's for over 40 years.
Lynn passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family and with Pancho by her side.
The family is planning a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to the Anglican Church of St. Dunstan or to a charity of your choice
.