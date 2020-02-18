|
|
Lynn Simpson
Corpus Christi - After a short but courageous battle with cancer, Lynn Simpson, age 70, passed away at home with his wife and daughter by his side, leaving his earthly body behind to be joined with God and his heavenly family on the 11th of February 2020.
George Lynn Simpson was born to parents Billie Pliler Simpson and Mary Katherine Martin on December 22, 1949. He graduated from Longview High School in Longview, TX in 1968 and then entered the United States Navy.
As a US Navy, 2nd Class Petty Officer, Lynn did 2 tours aboard the USS Surfbird, ADG 383 in Vietnam (Home Port: Sasebo Naval Base, Sasebo, Japan) and 1 tour aboard the USS Horne, DLG 30 Guided Missile Destroyer in Vietnam (Home Port: Naval Base San Diego, San Diego, California). Lynn served his country from 1968-1974.
Upon leaving the Navy, Lynn worked in a wide variety of fields honing a vast range of skills including building homes with his father (both before and after his Naval service), working as an auto mechanic for a Chrysler dealership, installing and servicing security systems, building nuclear submarines for General Dynamics Electric Boat division, along with managing a Tire Lube Express, a refinery warehouse, and a large town home community, as well as building electric control panels for the oilfield industry and refineries.
His wife and daughter often referred to him as a "jack of all trades" as it seemed there was very little he could not do.
September 6, 1984, Lynn married the greatest love of his life, Lynna Lynette Lanphier. Together they raised their daughter Michelle, in a loving home with Christian values. Michelle and her husband gave them two wonderful grandsons.
After many years of working for other people, Lynn retired and he and Lynna built their dream home, a "Barndominium" on a 10 acre hay farm, where they planned to live out the rest of their lives together.
Lynn is preceded in death by his father Billie P. Simpson, his mother Mary K. Martin, and his brother David D. Simpson.
Left behind to cherish the many wonderful memories of Lynn are his wife of 35 years Lynna Lanphier Simpson, daughter Michelle Alicia Janosek, son-in-law Jason Michael Janosek, his pride and joy, grandsons Dillon Tyler Janosek and Bryce Drew Janosek, brother Billy Martin Simpson, sister Linda Simpson James, step-mother Shirley Simpson, a niece, two nephews, and many extended family members and friends.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area 3rd floor, Del Cielo Hospice, especially Erika, Melissa, Crystal, and Cindy with special thanks to Kevin, Dr. Aftab Mahmood, Anna Wagner, NP, and chemo nurse Ashley.
Funeral services for Lynn Simpson will be held on Saturday, February 22nd in the Reid Chapel at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 4357 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412.
Public visitation will take place from 12:30pm to 1:30pm with the service beginning at 1:30pm in the Reid Chapel.
Graveside burial with Military Honors will follow the service.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/; Reagan Project, Inc. https://m.facebook.com/ReaganProject/ or a .
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing.
2 Timothy 4:7-8
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020