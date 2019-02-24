|
|
Mabel Hall McMillan Williams
Corpus Christi, TX
Mabel Hall McMillan Williams died at her home in Corpus Christi on February 11, 2019. She was born in Hearne, Texas, on March 21, 1932.
A kindergarten/elementary school teacher by training and profession, Mabel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Southwest Texas State University and a Master's degree from Corpus Christi State University. A devout and lifelong Episcopalian, she was also a member of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, Chi Omega sorority, Corpus Christi Yacht Club, Corpus Christi Town Club, the Nueces Club, Corpus Christi Land Wives, Athenian Club, Key Study Club, Cotillion, an advisory board member to The Jung Center of Houston, and a generous donor to Texas A&M University at College Station, Houston's Jung Center, the C.G. Jung Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, and an array of local charities. A dedicated violinist, pianist and poet, she also loved to entertain and was well-known amongst her friends, family, and neighbors for her flair in the kitchen, especially for her pastries, cookies, and cakes.
Foremost of all, Mabel was a loving mother to Frank Ney McMillan III (Sheryl), Mary Virginia "Molly" McMillan Wandel (John), and Andrew Hugh McMillan. She had four children by marriage, Vicki Williams Cage, Derrest S. Williams (Kathy), Jo Lynn Williams Tagle (Martin), and Kelly Williams Mann (Thomas). She was a caring grandmother to her grandchildren, Frank McMillan IV (Elizabeth), Robinson McMillan, John Wandel V, Katherine Wandel, Ella Wandel, Olivia Wandel, Sunni Williams Goodman (Jason), Amanda Williams Robbins (Matt), Derrest "Buddy" Williams, Garret Williams, Brett Williams, Zachary Tagle, and Lindsey Tagle Eastep (Brandon). She also had four great-grandchildren, Ruxin Goodman, Remy Goodman, Ripley Robbins, and Ramsey Robbins.
Mabel was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Ney McMillan, Jr., her parents Patrick Hall and Mabel Hall White, her brothers Patrick Hall and Isaac White, and her stepfather, David White. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Derrest Newton Williams, Jr., her brother, William White, (Susan) of Austin, and sister-in-law, Irma Cepeda White of Dallas.
Mabel's family extends heartfelt thanks to her dedicated caregivers, Angie Belmontes and Candy Recio.
Following a private interment in the columbarium at Church of the Good Shepherd, a memorial service of celebration and remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 pm at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Corpus Christi, Texas, with a reception to follow in the parish hall.
Donations in her memory may be made to the McMillan Institute for Jungian Studies at The Jung Center in Houston, Texas (5200 Montrose Blvd., Houston, TX 77006).
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 24 to Mar. 23, 2019