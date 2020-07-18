1/1
Mack N. Haddick Jr.
Mack N. Haddick Jr.

Corpus Christi, TX - Mack N. Haddick Jr, 71, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a brief battle with Covid-19.

Mack was born February 9, 1949 in Corpus Christi, TX. He worked as an electrician all of his life and received his 50 year pin with the IBEW in 2019.

He is survived by his only child, a daughter, Lacey Ponton (TJ Carpenter) and grandson, Dylan Ponton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack Sr. & Betty Jean Haddick, his sisters Kathy Langbecker & Lyda Jerden.

Due to Covid-19, Celebration of Life is pending and will be announced at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Haddick family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3612659221
