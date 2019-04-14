|
Madalyn McDonald Cooke, 70, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends at home on April 9, 2019.
Madalyn married Walter Cooke on December 31, 1971, in Ingleside, Texas. Upon Walter's graduation from UT School of Law, they moved to Corpus Christi in January 1974. Walter practiced with the law firm of Meredith, Donnell & Abernethy, PC, now Donnell, Abernethy & Kieschnick, PC and Madalyn worked as a consultant for Region 2 Education Service Center. In 1984, Walter and Madalyn moved to Austin and in 1990 to The Woodlands.
She is survived by her husband Walter, her three boys Will, Martin and Cory, her beloved daughter-in-law Jezy (Cory's wife), her brother Eric McDonald and his wife, Belinda, along with their children Erika and Lee.
A memorial service for Madalyn will be held on April 19, 2019, at 9:30 am in the Robb Chapel of The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas 77380, with Rev. Dr. Edmund Robb, III and Rev. Steve Fieldcamp officiating.
Her ashes will be interred in the Lydia Ann Channel north of Port Aransas, Texas on April 20, 2019, at 9:30 am. All family and friends are invited to attend. Travel to the interment site will be on the good ship "Red Dragon" which can accommodate 90 people. Arrangements for overnight accommodations have been made in Port Aransas. For information, contact Walter Cooke 832-603-9962 and [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Montgomery County Youth Service, 105 West Lewis Street, Conroe, Texas 77301 or you can donate online at www.sayyestoyouth.org
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 14, 2019