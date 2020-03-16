Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Madelyn Rios "Mattie" Fuller

Madelyn Rios "Mattie" Fuller Obituary
Madelyn "Mattie" Rios Fuller

Madelyn "Mattie" Rios Fuller, aged 55 entered God's Heavenly Kingdom on March 12, 2020. She was born to the parents of Fernando Rios and Lucy Martinez Gonzalez on March 12, 1965 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Mattie was a graduate of Mary Carroll High School in 1983. Mattie began her education career at Corpus Christi Independent School District while earning her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Development at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi in 2009. She continued her career at St. Helen Catholic's Church at Pearland, Texas where she taught Pre-K. Mattie was a loving and caring person to everyone she came across to and always greeting everyone with a smile. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Elliott McGee. She is survived by her husband Paul Fuller, her parents Fernando Rios (Thelma) and Lucy Martinez Gonzalez (Richard), her siblings Mike Rios (Michelle), Barbie Rios (Josh) and Janice Rios, her beloved children Michelle Garcia, Marissa Castillo (Guillermo), and Mike Garcia II (fiancé Josh Benavidez) and step-daughter Jiovanna Fuller and nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers and her students.

Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A' with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic church 3210 SPID. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens cemetery 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
