Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalena Escobedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalena Escobedo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalena Escobedo Obituary
Magdalena Escobedo

Corpus Christi - Magdalena Escobedo, age 42, passed suddenly on February 15, 2020. She was a true example of what it is to live The Beatitudes.

When life wasn't perfect, her faith stayed firm. She gave her time, thoughts and efforts to as many people in need as she could. She was devoted to the church and to charity. She was a long member of The Society of the Body of Christ.

She served in The Legion of Mary and in The Apostles of Jesus' Divine Mercy groups at OLPH over the years. She was funny, caring and intelligent.

A loving sister to her five surviving siblings, and a caring aunt to her nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Guadalupe Escobedo and Maria Magdalena Escobedo.

The legacy of her faith, love and charity will carry on. She will be greatly missed, but we will see her again. Rest in Peace.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Funeral procession and interment at Memory Gardens immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to www.ncmhid.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -