Magdalena Escobedo
Corpus Christi - Magdalena Escobedo, age 42, passed suddenly on February 15, 2020. She was a true example of what it is to live The Beatitudes.
When life wasn't perfect, her faith stayed firm. She gave her time, thoughts and efforts to as many people in need as she could. She was devoted to the church and to charity. She was a long member of The Society of the Body of Christ.
She served in The Legion of Mary and in The Apostles of Jesus' Divine Mercy groups at OLPH over the years. She was funny, caring and intelligent.
A loving sister to her five surviving siblings, and a caring aunt to her nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Guadalupe Escobedo and Maria Magdalena Escobedo.
The legacy of her faith, love and charity will carry on. She will be greatly missed, but we will see her again. Rest in Peace.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Funeral procession and interment at Memory Gardens immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation to www.ncmhid.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020