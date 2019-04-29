|
|
Magdalena G. Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Magdalena G. Rodriguez passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 81.
She was born in San Benito, Texas on September 8, 1937.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a devout catholic and faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over 50 years and proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister, on the Altar Society and a part of the Trinitarians. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her deep love for family, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Filiberto Elizondo and Natividad Gonzalez; her beloved husband, Roberto S. Rodriguez; and sister, Bertha A. Garcia.
Magdalena leaves her loving memories to her daughters, Sandra Cavazos (Freddy), Jacqueline Rodriguez (Michael); ten grandchildren, Janell, Valerie, Lance, Robert, Brittany, Alexis, Amber, Roland, Ashley, Iris; and seventeen great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with entombment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 29, 2019