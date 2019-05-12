|
Magdalena Matthews
Corpus Christi -
Magdalena (Maggie) Matthews, 71, of Corpus Christi, TX lost her battle with cancer Tuesday morning, May 7th surrounded by her immediate family. Born August 17, 1947 in Odem, TX, Maggie graduated from Odem High School in 1965 and Texas A&I (now Texas A&M Kingsville) in 1969. She was immediately recruited to teach in Stockton, California, becoming a pioneer for a new Federal Bilingual Education Act. Moving to San Diego, California in 1970, Maggie continued with what was to become a 45-year career in elementary education and administration, holding various jobs as a Classroom Teacher, a District Administrator, and Vice Principal and Principal of several schools. Along the way she found time to meet and marry her husband Malcolm, give birth to two children and gain two masters degrees; one in Bilingual Education with emphasis in Spanish, and another in Educational Administration. Although she would never share this about herself, Maggie holds Life Certification in Administration, in Classroom Teaching and in Bilingual Cross-Cultural Instruction in the state of California, as well as several specialty disciplinary certificates in Texas.
Maggie's priorities were her God and her family. She was an avid scrap-booker, had a serious green thumb, was a master at hexadecimal Sudoku and enjoyed long weekend vacation trips with the family. Her passion was teaching children to read and write. Maggie's legacy resonates in the many she inspired to set and reach higher goals, whether in her role as a teacher, a mentor, a friend, a parent or grandparent.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents Diego and Angelita Mancias, her brothers Juan and Martin Mancias, and sister Virginia T. Chapa.
Maggie is survived by her husband of 47 years, Malcolm, children Travis (Lori) Matthews and Amanda (Rob) Pruett. "Guela" adored her four grandchildren; Diego (13) and Danica (10) Matthews, Parker (10) and Scarlet (5) Pruett, all who live in Corpus Christi. Also surviving are sisters Alejandra (Robert) Salinas of Corpus Christi and Catarina (Robert) Hasdorff of Austin.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13th from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Cage-Mills Funeral Home, 4901 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX. Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14th at 11:00 AM at St Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Road, Corpus Christi, TX. Interment follows at 1:00 PM in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH 37 Access Road, Corpus Christi, TX.
condolences may be sent to: www.cagemillsfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 12, 2019