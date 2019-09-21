|
Mandy March Miller
Corpus Christi - Mandy March Miller, age 60, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1959 to Fritz Robert Miller II and Sally Lynn Nicholson in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Mandy loved animals and animals loved her. She participated in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show and won several awards for her turkeys.
Mandy returned to Corpus Christi in 2014 to care for her father. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She will always be remembered for the devotion she had to her family. Mandy lived for her family and loved them endlessly.
Left to cherish her memories are her father Fritz Robert Miller II; mother Sally Lynn Nicholson; step-father Luther Griffen Jones III; daughter Wendy Wright Farhat; son Larry Wright II; son-in-law Hussein Farhat; grandchildren Ali Farhat and Madelynn Farhat; sisters Mia Book and Melissa Sydisks; her pets that she loved dearly and numerous family and friends.
Mandy was taken too soon and will be terribly missed by her family.
Services were held privately.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers were: Luther Griffen Jones, Hussein Farhat, Ali Farhat, Joshua Juracek, Justin Juracek and Quade Book.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 21, 2019