Manuel A. (Dragon) Hinojosa Jr.
Manuel (Dragon) A. Hinojosa Jr.

Gregory - Manuel A. Hinojosa, Jr. of Gregory, Texas joined our heavenly father on July 26. Manuel, who was born in Taft, Texas, was an Army Veteran, crane operator and avid fisherman as well as being a loving husband, father, and hero to many and we will miss his stories, words of wisdom and most of all, his smile.

Manuel is survived by his wife of 50 years, San Juana (Wendy) Hinojosa, two sons Manuel (Chico) Hinojosa III (Annette Hinojosa), Robert Hinojosa and daughter Adriene Hinojosa Solis (Javier Solis). He is also survived by two brothers Jessie Hinojosa and Rene Hinojosa and sisters Eva Chapa (late), Anna Saldaña and Susie Nieto.

He had eight grandchildren, Victoria Hinojosa (Sky Nguyen), Adriana Longoria (Steve Longoria), Briann Guzman, Bryan Hinojosa, Danielle Hinojosa, Annalise Solis, Robert Milo Hinojosa, Javier (JJ) Solis, Jr. and four great grandchildren, Audrina and Stella Longoria, Ezra Gonzales and Zed Nguyen.

Funeral Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gregory on Friday, July 31 at 10:00am with burial to proceed at 2:00pm at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. Www.limbaughfuneralhome.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
JUL
31
Burial
02:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
