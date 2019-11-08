Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Manuel Andres Carballeira Obituary
Manuel Andres Carballeira

Corpus Christi - Manuel Andres Carballeira, 70, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, following a brief illness. Raised in Portland, Manuel was born in and a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi who enjoyed spending his days with a fishing pole or a wrench in his hands. When he was not on the water, he was spending time with his family. He loved watching the Houston Texans and giving his grandkids "Knuckle-sandwiches."

He is preceded in death by his father, Andres, mother, Maria Asela and two sisters, Rosemary Sullivan and Celia Simsen.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 42 years, Martha Carballeira, four sons; Andy (Debra) Carballeira, Manuel B. (Rosie Meza) Carballeira, , Dwyane Carballeira, Sr., Fernando (Lanette) Carballeira, seven grandchildren; Loren (Dom), Luisa, Arianna, Dwyane Jr., Matthew, Gabriel and Jayson, one brother; Eduardo (Linda) Carballeira, numerous nieces and nephews, many close friends and family and his two dogs, Oso and Sari

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
