|
|
Manuel B. Lopez, Jr.
Robstown - Manuel B. Lopez, Jr., 78, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 09, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1941 in Robstown, Texas to Manuel B. Lopez, Sr. and Trinidad Mares Lopez. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Mary's Mission, the owner and operator of the Lopez stores. Manuel served as City Councilman in 1990-1992 and Mayor in 1992-1994 for the City of Robstown. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosa Ena Lopez; a brother, Hector Lopez.
He is survived by his children, Melinda Garza, Manuel "Trey" Lopez, III, Michael Garcia Lopez, and Marcus Garcia Lopez; two brothers, Oscar Lopez and Robert Lopez; six sisters, Silvia Lopez, Cindy Lopez, Martha Leo, Rosalinda Lopez Martinez, Melinda L. Gonzalez and Ofelia Trevino. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted to:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 14, 2019