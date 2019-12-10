|
|
Manuel Barrera
Corpus Christi - Manuel Barrera, 83, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away November 29, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on August 26, 1936 in San Manuel, TX.
Manuel was married to his late loving wife, Inez G. Barrera on September 19, 1954. He worked as an aircraft inspector and aircraft mechanic for Corpus Christi Army Depot. Manuel enjoyed being with family and friends and going fishing and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Inez; eldest son, Adolfo Barrera; mother, Gerarda O. Barrera and sister, Manuela Hinojosa.
He is survived by his sons's, Benito, Charlie, David (Belinda), Zeke (Michele), Manuel (Christina), 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and brother, Israel Barrera.
Pallbearers will be Javier, Manny, Zack, Adan, Gabriel and Tony Martinez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benny, Joey, Ezra, Jayden, Joseph and Alonzo.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Barrera family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019