Manuel Bazaldua, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Manuel Bazaldua, Jr., age 75, gained his wings on October 30, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1945 to Manuel Bazaldua, Sr. and Mary Bazaldua in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1963.
He worked for the Corpus Christi Caller Times for 13 ½ years and he was promoted to supervisor in three different areas. He also worked at the Town Club and M&M Sales Distributing Company for five years where he was promoted to Supervisor after being employed there for two years. He retired from Borden's in 1995 after being a sales man there for 16 ½ years. Manuel went into the rental house business with his wife and was always looking for good house buys.
He was an assistant coach at Gulf Coast Little League until being inducted to President of the league. Manuel had a passion for his family and his church. He prepared meals for Wednesday's services.
Manuel had a gift for plumbing and would bless those that were in need. He was a man of all trades. He enjoyed cooking his famous chicharrones con queso, brisket and pecan pies for his kids.
Manuel is preceded in death by his mom and dad, brother George Bazaldua, grandparents and numerous uncles and aunts. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Alice Bazaldua, daughters Cynthia Ann Bazaldua, Annette (Alfred) Soriano, sons Manuel (Leslie) Bazaldua III, Bobby George, Michael (Kristi) Bazaldua and brothers Rudy (Karen) Bazaldua, Danny (JoAnn) Bazaldua.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. A livestream of the service will be available on Manuel's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com