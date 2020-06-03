Manuel Bazan



McAllen - Our family has lost a husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, son, brother and an uncle. Manuel Bazan was born in Alice, Texas and grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1967, where he participated in track, football and band. It was during these years that he met his future wife, Isabel Esparza.



He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps his senior year, and left for boot camp after graduation. After serving two tours in Vietnam he was honorably discharged. After proudly serving his country he married his high school sweetheart and started his family.



Scotty was born first. After several moves then a permanent relocation to McAllen, Jennifer was born. He made his life in the Rio Grande Valley by being a hard working sales representative, providing for his family and making many friends. Manuel was always smiling, loved to barbecue and cheer for his Cowboys and Astros. He was always willing to help others and was a loyal friend. Manuel was quick witted and always had a joke up his sleeve. He was very sarcastic, a trait that his children and grandchildren inherited. He was a true gentlemen and a kind soul.



Manuel passed away in Edinburg at the age of 71 on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Bazan Sr., and sister, Diana Bazan. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Isabel Bazan, children; Scott (Angela) Bazan, Jennifer R. Bazan, his granddaughters; Sara and Sydney (who he adored), his mother, Viola Bazan, siblings; Juanita (Lionel) Lopez, David (Rosie) Bazan, Suzie Canales, Cynthia Ann Pena, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Corpus Christi. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.









