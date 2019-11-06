|
Manuel Candela, Sr.
Robstown - Manuel Candela, Sr., 85, was called to be with our Lord on November 05, 2019. He was born on October 03, 1934 in Runge, Texas to Juan and Rosa Moreno Candela. He was a Catholic and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his son Juan Candela, his parents and other siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maria Candela; his children, Manuel Candela, Jr., Oralia (Jose) Tagle, Rosa C. (Pedro) Hernandez, Enedina (Felipe) Rios, Amanda (Leroy) Franco, Ada (Robert) Rodriguez, Susana (Jerry) Gonzalez, and Carolyne (Garrett) Cantu; two brothers, Juan (Amelia) Candela and Reymundo (Janie) Candela. He was also loved and adored by his twenty-six grandchildren, fifty-one great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Thursday, November 07, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 pm on Friday, November 08, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019