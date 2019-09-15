|
Manuel "Lito" Davila
Portland - Manuel Davila III, "Lito" of Portland, Texas passed away on September 11, 2019 after bravely battling Glioblastoma - brain cancer. He was 46. He is survived by his children, Manuel IV, Ashleigh, Trinity, and Julia, his granddaughter, Roxana Rose, his parents, Rebecca and Manuel, Jr., his sister, Raquel and her partner, Jule, his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew, and many friends and fans.
Lito was born into the first family of Tex-Mex music led by his Grandfather, Manuel Davila, Sr. - Music was in his blood. He was a program director, promotor, and popular DJ at KCCT, KBSO and KFLZ in Corpus Christi, Texas using the on-air name, Sir 3 Dogg Knight. His career allowed him to meet musicians from all genres of music. Lito loved life and lived it to the fullest. Lito will be deeply missed and never forgotten by his family, friends and fans.
Services will be held Monday Sept. 16, 2019 at St. Marks the Evangelist Catholic Church1602 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Day Chapel: Rosary 9:15 am, Memorial Mass 10:00 a.m. followed by Reception in the St Marks Community Center
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019