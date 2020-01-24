Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Rosary
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Manuel G. Flores Jr.


1964 - 2020
Manuel G. Flores Jr. Obituary
Manuel G. Flores, Jr.

Robstown - Manuel G. Flores, Jr., 55, was called to be with our Lord on January 22, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1964 in Robstown, Texas to Manuel Flores, Sr. and Elida Garza Flores. He was a Catholic and lived all of his life in Robstown. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his parents; his siblings, Ruben (Yvonne) Flores, Elsa (Adrian) Gonzalez and Jesse (Rosie) Flores. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Ruben Flores, Jr., Eric Manuel Flores, Adrian Gonzalez, Jr., Leanna Gonzalez, Selena Garcia, Jesse Flores, Jr. and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
