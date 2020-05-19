|
Manuel Garcia, Sr.
Corpus Christi - Manuel Garcia, Sr. passed away Sunday May 17, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Pettus, TX on July 4th, 1928 to Pablo Garcia & Juanita Abrigo from Beeville, TX.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Inez F. Garcia, his parents Pablo & Juanita Garcia, his sisters Santos Moya, Estella Kemmerer, Ramona Kittle and Lupita Garcia.
Manuel Garcia Sr lived most of his life in Port Lavaca, TX, where he retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co of America after 38 years of employment.
He lived in Weslaco, TX for a few years then moved to Victoria then to Corpus Christi, TX.
He is survived by his children: Manuel Jr (Elsa) Garcia from Lockhart TX; Danny (Diana) Garcia from Port Lavaca TX; Margie (George) Ruiz from Three Rivers, TX and Sylvia Garcia Dominguez from Victoria TX.
He also is survived by one sister, Maria Donahue of Beeville, TX and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Manuel served in the Military for two years and 11 months. He lived alone in Calallen, TX until his death. He was an active member of Saint Peters Catholic church, where he had the keys to the church doors to unlock the doors and set up for daily early morning masses. He felt very honored that they trusted him with the church keys!
Special thanks to the EMS, his care giver,Bertha Martinez Gohn, the staff that attended him at CC Medical Center Northwest and staff at Richardson- Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca.
Visitation will be held Wed., May 20, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. (40 people allowed in funeral home at a time). Funeral Mass will be Thurs., May 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca (limit 75 people) with Father Max Landman officiating. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Frank, Cordero, and Israel Huerta , also Simon Moya Jr. and Anthony Martinez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020