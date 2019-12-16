|
|
Manuel Gonzalez III
Corpus Christi - Manuel Gonzalez III, 66, of Alice, Texas, went home to his eternal rest Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 11:49 a.m. Born in Alice on November 18, 1953, Manuel married Darline Gonzalez of Corpus Christi. For 19 years the two enjoyed a beautiful fun-filled life together, despite several health issues, including failing kidneys which would require dialysis. But Manuel evaded dialysis treatments thanks to a kidney donation from recently deceased Eddie Zapata, brother of Manuel's longtime friend, Arnold Zapata. Eddie's sons, Alex and Derrick spoke with their Uncle Arnold and the decision was made to gift their father's kidney to Manuel. Once compatibility was confirmed the transplant took place and dialysis was no longer needed. With deep gratitude Manuel called the boys and thanked them "for the gift of life". Manuel retired from civil service at the Corpus Christi Army Depot after 38 years of service in November 2014. He was an avid hunter and lover of nature, loved making knives, and was well-known for his delicious barbecuing skills. Another favorite pastime was the trips he and Darline would frequently make to the Kickapoo Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas. A kind-hearted spirit, Manuel was empathetic to the needs of friends and could always be counted on when needed. Manuel is survived by his wife, Darline (Dora) Gonzalez, stepson, Trey Delgado III, two granddaughters, Mia and Milania Delgado; sisters, Aurora (Rory) Gonzalez, Nelda Caballero, Sylvia Rios and Mary Alice Ramirez, a huge in-law family who loved him dearly, and many, many friends.
A one-day service will take place Tuesday, December 17th at the Guardian Funeral Home with viewing beginning at 4 pm and a Rosary beginning at 7 pm. Manuel will be cremated and laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of the life given to him by Eddie Zapata, Manuel requested that donations be made to the San Antonio chapter.
Guardian Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019