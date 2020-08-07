Manuel "Manny" Juarez



Manuel "Manny" Juarez earned his wings on August 5, 2020 at Corpus Christi Spohn Hospital after a very brief illness (not COVID related) surrounded by family members. He was born on February 10, 1955 in Kingsville, TX. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Teresa L. Garza; his parents, Jesse E. Grubb and Tina Grubb, and Guadalupe Juarez; a brother, Paul Andrew Grubb. Manny was known as an excellent athlete; #80 was described by his teammates and coaches as never saying a mean or negative word. He was a special person. Watching him jump rope and hearing the football hit him across the middle was what NFL coaches dreamed about. He had the prettiest stride and ran like a thoroughbred. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed creating his beautiful paintings, art work, and designs. He loved working with leather and wood arts. Manny worked for DRECO in San Antonio and Southwestern Bell for many years. He was always sought after for his carpentry and meticulous work. He was often hired during Christmas by many to play Santa Clause and passed out gifts to their children. He loved his nieces and nephews and always had a toy to give them when they visited. Manny was a great and avid guitar player. He had a great voice and enjoyed singing with his brothers and sisters. He was always telling jokes to all he met, wherever he went. He would say he had made somebody smile and laugh today. He very often had us in tears from laughing from his crazy shenanigans. Manny often wrote little notes and would leave them around the house. One he left on his desk read, "God bless you mom! We are all God's children. We can never beat time. But when we reach Paradise, we have all the time with our Lord and Savior. If we know there are footprints in the sand, where are the footprints to Heaven?" Manny is survived by two sisters, Anna L. Akridge of Kingsville and Mel Juarez of Waco; two brothers, Alberto "Buddy" Juarez of Waco and Sonny (Betty) Juarez of Waco; cousin, Edna C. Garcia of San Antonio; cousins, Ray and Karen Grubb of Bishop, and Kathy Green and Kansas family; extended family, Tyra Lewis of Waco; three nieces, Sarah Juarez of Lewisville, Jessica Slattery and Ginni Slattery of Hawaii; three nephews, Cruz St. Peter of Beaumont, Leo A. Juarez of Lewisville, and John Slattery of Hawaii.



Manny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He touched many lives with his quick witticism, infectious smile, laugh and great sense of humor. Til' we meet again.



Visitation will be held on Sat., 08-08-2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.



Burial will follow at Santa Gertrudis Memorial Cemetery.



Arrangements under the direction of Ramirez-Salinas Funeral Home.









